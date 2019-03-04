National Lottery players urged to check tickets as 11 EuroMillions winners are still to claim their prizes

National Lottery players are being urged to check their tickets in case they are one of 11 newly made millionaires yet to claim their prize.

A total of 40 new millionaires were created in Friday's special EuroMillions event draw, but so far only 29 lucky ticket-holders have come forward.

The EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but for Friday's event 39 additional winners were created.

UK players automatically receive a Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket for every EuroMillions line played.

Andy Carter, National Lottery's senior winners' adviser, urged the remaining 11 ticket-holders to check their tickets and collect their life-changing prizes.

"The champagne remains on ice but we're hopeful that we'll soon to be able to welcome these new winners with their very own bottle of celebratory National Lottery fizz," he said.

The EuroMillions draw on Tuesday night has a rolled-over jackpot prize estimated at £42 million.