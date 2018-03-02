New Aldi store could be open by the end of 2018

A new supermarket for Hebburn could open its doors by the end of the year, according to an update on the regeneration of the town.

Work on the new Aldi store in Glen Street is continuing with drainage for the area set to be looked at in the coming weeks.

The relocation of a substation is also set to be complete soon.

It will mean construction work will be then able to be carried out on the site, with an expected completion date of the end of 2018.

Speaking at a recent Hebburn Community Area Forum, South Tyneside’s Council’s regeneration manager, Harry Alder, said: “Aldi is continuing to make good progress.

“They have undertaken considerable preliminary work including a main sewer diversion and the relocation of a substation.

“Once drainage works have been carried out that’s when they can start on site. Hopefully it will be complete by the end of 2018.

“Hopefully, it will be up and trading by the end of 2018.”

Plans for the new cut-price supermarket store were passed by the council’s planning committee in 2015 and received a positive response from local people.

It is thought the new store could create up to 30 jobs.

Last year, both the store and the council were forced to quash rumours that Aldi was pulling out of plans to build a store in the town.

The German company has more than 9,000 stores worldwide. The site will also see a free customer car park with 70 spaces being created.