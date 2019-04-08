New app launched to help users of Tyne Tunnel top up accounts, add vehicle registrations and check journey times

A new app has been launched to help users of the Tyne Tunnel top up their payment account in a more convenient way.

TT2 Limited, the operator of the Tyne Tunnels, is launching the app in a bid to improve customer experience.

The Tyne Tunnel.

Bosses say the new app, which is available to download on iOS and Android phones, will make it easier for customers to add and remove vehicle registrations, and give customers access to their payment and travel history.

The app also allows users to update their account details, and stores previously added information for ease of use.

In addition to customer account details, the app will also provide information on the average journey times for the key river crossing routes including the Tyne Tunnels, Tyne Bridge and A1 western bypass.

The travel information will be available in real-time, allowing customers to check their journey times before setting off.

An upcoming feature, which will go live in the coming weeks, is the Travel Calculator, which allows the user to input the start and end point of their journey, and the app will calculate the true cost and travel time of the available routes, using data from Google Maps.

The app will then show the two best routes to the destination, allowing the user to compare the cost and time of the journey for each route.

Customers who already have an online pre-paid account will be able to log in with their existing account details to use the app going forward and anyone wishing to set up a pre-paid account can register via the app.

TT2 Limited completed a successful trial of the app with a small number of existing pre-pay customers in March and is now ready to launch on a wider scale.

Chris Ward, customer operations manager at TT2 Limited, said: “We take customer feedback very seriously, and a significant number of people have approached us asking if we could develop an app to make managing a pre-pay account more efficient.

"We have taken this on board and are certain the customers are going to be pleased with the results.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer customers not only the ability to top up efficiently on their mobile phones but also to provide real-time alerts to traffic issues.”

Phil Smith, CEO of TT2 Limited said: “The response from our existing pre-pay customers to participate in the app trial was overwhelming, and indicative that it is certainly something that our customers want.

“The app has been in the works for a while as part of an ongoing project to adopt new technologies at the Tyne Tunnels, and we are delighted that it will deliver over and above what customers have asked for.

The Tyne Tunnels app is available to download for iOs devices from the App Store and for Android devices from Google Play.

The features are intended to be used prior to setting off on a journey or by a passenger.

The app must not be used by anyone while they are operating a vehicle.