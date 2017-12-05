New chief at helm of policing in Sunderland and South Tyneside

A new chief is set to oversee policing across Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Sarah Pitt, who was temporary chief superintendent of Northumbria Police, has now temporarily taken over as area commander for Southern Area Command.

T/Ch Supt Pitt joins from the force's operations department, where she was responsible for the firearm support unit, motor patrols, marine unit, dog section and mounted unit.

Before moving to that department earlier this year, she was part of Southern Area Command's senior management team as a chief inspector, before being promoted to superintendent in 2016.

She joined the force in 1995 and has carried out a variety of roles, including 24/7 response, neighbourhood and CID.

For the last three years, she has been the silver commander for the Sunderland International Airshow, leading the police response to ensure a safe event.

She will again take on that role for the 30th anniversary of the event next year.

She will hold the same role for Sunderland Tall Ships next year when the competition docks in the city.

T/Ch Supt Pitt said: “I’m excited to be back in Southern Area Command and covering Sunderland and South Tyneside.

"Both are fantastic areas and I’m really pleased to lead the senior management team to ensure we continue to provide a high-quality service to our communities and protect those who are most vulnerable.

“I’m really proud of all of our officers and staff within the area command and the role they play to make our communities safer places for everyone and the difference they make.”

T/Ch Supt Pitt will temporarily replace chief superintendent Ged Noble, who has taken up a position as temporary assistant chief constable in Northumbria Police’s chief officer team.