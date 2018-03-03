New drama on teenage pregnancy set to move audiences in South Tyneside

A poignant drama about attitudes to teenage pregnancy in 60s Britain is set to move audiences in South Tyneside.

The Westovians Theatre Society are gearing up to put on their latest production, Be My Baby, which follows the fortunes of 19-year-old Mary Adams who is unmarried and seven months pregnant.

Cast members Katie Stubbs, Hannah Potter and Katie Reed rehearsing for the show.

Forcibly sent to a ‘mother and baby home’ in a North East town by a mother intent on keeping up appearances, Mary, along with the other girls in the home, has to cope with both the shame and the dawning realisation that she will have to give the baby up for adoption whether she likes it or not.

Despite this the girls’ youthful effervescence keeps breaking through as they sing along to the girl-group songs of the period.

The musical drama, written by Amanda Whittington by arrangement with Nick Hern, will kick off at the theatre at Pier Parade, South Shields, on Tuesday, March 6 and will run for five nights until Saturday, March 10, with performances starting at 7.30pm.

Director Jim Barton said: “It is about unmarried pregnant girls in the 60s who are sent to a home where they will have their child taken away from them .

Katie Stubbs and Lorna Bell who star in the new play by the Westovians Theatre Society.

“It is about how they cope with that and follows each of their different stories on how they got there.

“The girls all bond over their love of music and there are some lovely bits of comedy and music in it as well as the touching moments.

“The story is still topical today and the whole point is to say that these homes may be gone now but it is still happening in different guises. “The stigma is still there even though it is more accepted.”

Taking on some of the lead roles include Hannah Potter who plays Dolores, Katie Stubbs who plays the role of Mary and Jessica Henderson who takes on the role of Queenie.

Tickets are £8 on Tuesday and £9 from Wednesday to Saturday.

They can be bought at the theatre or by calling: 0191 456 0980.

To book online visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk