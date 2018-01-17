New giant ride to appear on South Shields skyline as Ocean Beach Pleasure Park reopens for 2018 season

There’s a new addition to the seafront skyline in South Shields - as The ‘Big Wheel’ makes a comeback to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Work has started to build the site’s latest attraction ahead of gates opening marking the start of the 2018 season.

Ferris wheel at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

The structure of the new addition - around 35 metres high - is dominating the skyline on South Shields seafront.

The ride is currently being constructed ahead of the park’s opening in February - in time for the schools’ half -term break.

It is understood, the Ferris wheel is just one a number of new attractions being lined up for the pleasure park for over the Easter and summer months.

The wheel, which will have 24 gondolas for people to sit in and admire the views of the South Shields coastline, will remain in place until after the Easter break.

Every season we look at bringing new rides to the Pleasure Park. Emma Choudhury

The world’s tallest Ferris Wheel title currently belongs to the High Roller in Las Vegas. That one stands at 167.6 metres tall and was opened in 2014.

Marketing executive at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, Emma Choudhury, said: “We used to have one years ago. It was there for some time and I think, over time, the novelty simply wore off.

“Every season we look at bringing new rides to the pleasure park, to keep the park fresh for our visitors and something for them to look forward to each season.

“Work to construct the wheel started last week.”

She added: “It’s still not finished. Once it is, a number of rigorous safety checks will be carried out - as is the case for all our rides - before it is officially opened for the public to use.

“It is expected it will be ready in time for the start of the school holidays.

“It will remain in place until after the Easter break at least. After that, it will be replaced with another attraction.”

As yet, a full list of the park’s new attractions has not been announced. However, it is thought it could see the return of some old favourites alongside new rides.

The rides will compliment the site’s existing rides including dodgems, waltzer, helter skelter, ghost train and urban wave.

Gates to the Pleasure Park will re-open from Friday, February 9 and will remain open throughout the half-term holidays.

Weekend opening will resume following the break until Easter.

For information on the park, special offers and opening times visit www.oceanbeach.co.uk