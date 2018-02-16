New group set up to help beat loneliness

A club dedicated to people over the age of 55 has been launched at a community centre.

Boldon CA in New Road, Boldon Colliery, is hoping the new group will provide a place where people can go in the area to socialise.

The sessions, which were launched this month, place on Thursdays and are being supported by Asda.

Centre manager Sue Topping said: “We have a volunteer in the centre called Angela Blackburn, and she brought the idea to me and asked if it was something we could do.

“It’s about giving people in the area somewhere to go and something to do, to help them get out of the house a bit more and combat social isolation.

“People can come along, sit and chat with friends or make new friends while having a free cuppa, play cards, read the papers and access the internet.”

She added: “We also have a small library which people will be able to access.

“It’s held on Thursdays and everyone is welcome.”

Community champion at Asda Boldon, Tracey Tough said: “The centre got in touch to let us know what they were planning and to see if there was anything we could do to help. We have been along to see how we can support them.

“We are getting involved as there isn’t anything like this in the area. We have seen so many groups start off quite small but over time have grown and we hope the same happens here.”

The group, open to all those aged over 55, takes place on Thursdays from 10am until 2pm.

For more details on the group, or other activities held at the centre, call 536 8085.