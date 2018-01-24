New homes in Hebburn set for superfast broadband

New homes in Hebburn are to get some of the fastest broadband speeds in the country.

The houses and flats are among some 3,000 in new housing developments in Tyne and Wear to be part of a deal between Openreach and housing developers.

Openreach, the business responsible for Britain’s largest phone and broadband network, is answering a call to build fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) technology capable of ultrafast speeds up to one Gigabit per second (1Gbps) for properties on sites in locations including Hebburn, Birtley, Hazelrigg, Killingworth and Throckley.

The agreements are part of an Openreach initiative agreed with the Government and the Home Builders Federation to connect all new UK housing developments of 30 properties or more with ultrafast fibre broadband.

As well as the 10 schemes in Tyne and Wear, Openreach has made FTTP technology available to more than 2,000 new developments nationwide, covering more than 250,000 premises.