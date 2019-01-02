New Jarrow Focus leisure centre set to reopen after £3million refurbishment project

Residents in South Tyneside are being given no excuse to be unhealthy in 2019 - with a newly-refurbished leisure centre set to open its doors.

Jarrow Focus will open on Monday, complete with a redesigned gym, sports hall, dance studios and theatre space.

The £3million modernisation project also includes a new library.

The new building, in Cambrian Street, Jarrow, is the latest addition to the council’s leisure centres, which also includes Haven Point and Temple Park Centre in South Shields, Hebburn Central, Jarrow Community Pool and Monkton Stadium.

Council bosses say they have everything people need to get fit and healthy - from sports and athletics to swimming, gym and fitness classes.

To celebrate the launch of Jarrow Focus and help people feel great in 2019, South Tyneside Leisure Service is offering one month free for any multi or duo membership bought in January.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “The New Year is the perfect time for people to make a fresh start and work towards their goal of improving their fitness and leading healthier lives.

“With such a wide range of activities and services available across our leisure centres, people of all ages and abilities are sure to find something to suit, whether they want gentle exercise to more energetic workouts.

“This year is an exciting time for the borough as we look forward to launching our latest leisure facility, Jarrow Focus, following a transformation of the former community building.”

He added: “The revitalised complex will feature the latest equipment and technology making it, not only a wonderful new modern community hub, but a welcome addition to our wider leisure offer.

“The gym will feature a unique two-storey fitness rig – the first of its kind in the UK – and will boast virtual fitness technology.

“There will also be a programme of activities aimed at encouraging families to exercise together.”

The council is offering one month free for new members who join in January 2019.

The offer is only available to new members who have not had a membership in the previous three months.

Anyone who wants further information can visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure or call 0191 424 7800/7801.