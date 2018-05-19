New junior rugby team in South Tyneside appeals for members

A new rugby team aiming to get youngsters engaged in the sport is on the lookout for new members.

The Jarrovians Jaguars, founded by former South Shields player Justin Perry, is hoping youngsters will come along and see what is on offer.

Jarrovians Jaguars are looking for new players.

Currently there are nine players on the Under-11s team, but Justin hopes to gain more players of all ages to join the existing team and others which will be set up in due course.

The group trains each Sunday from 10am to 12 noon at Jarrovians RFC on Lukes Lane Sports Pavilion on St Lukes Court in Hebburn.

Founder and coach Justin, 43, from The Maples in Hebburn, set up the team in January after realising that there is only football available for youngsters in the Jarrow and Hebburn area.

His own son Alex Perry, 11, plays for the team, which Justin hopes will get youngsters engaged in sport and teach them key life skills.

He said: “We are just trying to generate some interest in getting kids involved.

“We have got nine players at the moment and we are looking to grown the junior section.

“Its a great little family club and the team has been really well received.”

Justin who played professional football for around 14 years, for the likes of Cardiff City and Barry Town, has also played rugby for a number of years. He added: “The Under-11s will become Under-12s next season and we are looking to take on around 20 players or so and beginners are welcome.

“We are also hoping that other parents will become involved.

“We want to raise the profile.”

The club costs £40 per season and the first taster session is free.

For more details visit Jarrovians Jaguars on Facebook or call Justin on: 0783476083.