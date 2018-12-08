New look and new staff for South Tyneside pub

A South Tyneside pub’s reopening after a six-figure refurbishment is proving magnificent for seven new staff members.

They have been recruited at the new-look Prince of Wales, in Calf Close, Jarrow.

The investment by pub group Greene King has brought a complete overhaul.

Craig Stewart, 31, holding general manager, said: “The Prince of Wales has always been popular with Jarrow locals, so we are really excited to be able to provide an even better place for guests to enjoy great food and drink, as well as watching all of the best sporting events.

“The opening was a real success, with everyone commenting on the fantastic revamped interior and improved drinks range.

“We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”

The refurbishment was completed in just two weeks, with the boozer reopening at the en d of November.

New positions filled include Daniel Thomas, 34, as full-time kitchen manager, and team leader Natasha Bell, 28, has been promoted to assistant manager.

Recruitment means the outlet now employs more than 20 full and part-time staff.

Other improvements include an extended drinks range, such as additional craft beers and spirits.

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King employs about 39,000 people and operates 2,900 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

The company also brews well-known beer brands including Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale.