New-look South Shields pharmacy officially opened by Chloe and Liam charity trust co-founders

A pharmacy for which home was a portacabin has now set up residence back in the building it was once based in - following a major revamp.

The new-look pharmacy in New George Street in South Shields is now open for business.

Lisa Rutherford officially opens the new Lloyds Pharmacy, New George Street after renovation with Pharmacy manager Sheila Robson

For three-weeks staff operated out of a portacabin while work to revamp the store to make it more spacious and comfortable for customers.

The refit has allowed more storage space for medicines and personal care items as well as a consultation room to provide services including blood pressure and diabetes monitoring.

The store was officially opened, yesterday, by co-founders of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust Charity, Lisa and Mark Rutherford, whose daughter Chloe was a patient at the adjoining GP surgery.

The 17-year-old was killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017, alongside boyfriend Liam Curry, 19.

It’s so lovely to know Chloe and Liam are still very much in people’s thoughts. Lisa Rutherford

Lisa and husband Mark along with Liam’s mam Caroline created the Trust as a lasting legacy to the teenagers to support talented young sportspeople and performers to achieve their dreams.

Pharmacy manager, Sheila Robson said: “Lisa is a lovely lady and we have known her for a long time, as Chloe was a patient at the surgery. When the awful atrocity happened in Manchester, both families were within all our hearts.

“We could have asked anyone to help us open the pharmacy but we felt it only fitting to ask Lisa to come along.”

Lisa said; “I was honoured to be asked to officially open the pharmacy. It’s so lovely to know Chloe and Liam are still very much in people’s thoughts.”