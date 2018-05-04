New playscheme launched in Jarrow care home will give residents playtime again

Care home residents are being given the chance to enjoy playtime again with the help of some young visitors.

Roseway House in Wear Street, Jarrow, has launched its own playgroup for toddlers and their parents - but with a difference.

Youngsters new play group at Roseway House Care Home'Toddler Eva Robertson joins in with the residents.

Instead of just playing with toys and singing songs, the youngsters get the chance to interact with the home’s residents.

The scheme has been seven-months in the making and organisers Pauline Fraser and Dawn Lion say it has been a huge success for both parties.

The inter-generational playgroup has been named Rosebuds with sessions held once a week on a Thursday morning from 9.30 until 11am.

The pair, who work at the home as lifetime support, say they decided the launch the scheme after seeing a similar project at a care home down south on a TV programme.

The children have already started building relationships with the residents and the residents look forward to them coming in - but that’s what it’s all about. Pauline Fraser

Dawn said; “We wanted to do something to benefit our residents and this was the perfect idea and the results speak for themselves.

“It took us seven months of preparation work with risk assessments and everything else before we could hold the first session. It was a lot of hard work but it was all worth it.

“The kids really lift the residents up. As well as play time we also do singing and everyone joins in with the movements.”

Pauline said: “We try and change the sessions with a different theme to help keep it fresh for everyone who comes here.

Youngsters new play group at Roseway House Care Home'Toddler Alyah Chisholm joins in with the residents.

“It’s really nice to see everyone interacting with each other, as some of the children don’t have grandparents.

“The children have already started building relationships with the residents and the residents look forward to them coming in - but that’s what it’s all about.”

Jarrow mam Rachel Naylor, brings her daughter Olivia, 20-months along after seeing a flyer advertising the playgroup in Jarrow. She said: “I had watched a programme about a year ago where little ones were being taken into a care home to interact with residents, and it really moved me.

“I came last week for the first time and it was quite an emotional experience. Olivia loves it and has taken a shine to Jim. When you mention his name now she lights up and knows who you are talking about.

Youngsters new play group at Roseway House Care Home'Toddler Eva Robertson joins in with the residents.

“And it’s really nice to see the residents faces when we all come in, they just light up too.

“Pauline and Dawn are really welcoming and they know what they are doing. It’s a lovely experience and I’ve told all my friends about it. The children all get refreshments - it’s just a lovely group.”

If any parents of toddlers are interested in bringing their children along contact Pauline or Dawn on 489 0200.