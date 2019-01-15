New red-lid bins plan met with mixed reaction from readers

A new bin collection scheme in a bid to boost recycling of paper and card in South Tyneside has been met with mixed reaction from residents.

More than 1,000 homes across Whitburn and Marsden will receive a new blue bin with a red lid, next month.

If we have to have one then fine but I’ll be charging £3 per week in storage on my property. Andrew McIntosh

It will be collected every four weeks and is specifically for the recycling of paper and card.

Council chiefs say the change will increase the quality and amount of paper recycled, with a separate container not only aiding the sorting process but making the material more saleable.

The existing blue bin will continue to be used for plastics, glass, aerosols and rinsed food and drinks cartons and cans.

However, the scheme has been met with mixed reaction on social media with some saying its a good idea while others say its a waste of money and query where they are to put the additional bin.

Mark Kirkwood posted: “It’s ok wasting money on bins and giving them out but where the hell do you keep them? Everyone will end up with gardens or paths full of bins that get emptied god knows when.”

Pete Davies wrote: “I wonder how long into the scheme before we’re paying £30 to get them emptied?” This was in reference to the charge which has been placed on green bins being emptied.

Neil M Robinson asked: “Can we just paint the pointless green bins instead?”

However, Jill Davis encouraged people to think about the planet. She wrote: “Instead of being negative think of the planet, wildlife and generations to come we need to start somewhere.

“If the council raises revenue it will be spent on the town.”

Nikki Brockbank said: “Personally I think it’s a great idea. Our recycling bin is always full to the brim, with a husband and 2 teenage kids who are all prolific model makers most of it is cardboard boxes which even when flattened take up loads of room, a bin just for card and paper will be a godsend.”

Betty Biceps posted: “I love how they mention people not using the inner caddy. How about telling their bin men to stop mixing them up.”

Andrew McIntosh wrote: “We recycle enough already without having another bin to store. In addition the caddy is normally lost by the binmen anyway.

“If we have to have one then fine but I’ll be charging £3 per week in storage on my property.”