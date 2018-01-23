New running course launched to help adults develop their abilities

People in South Tyneside are being invited to join a new running club in the borough.

South Tyneside Council’s sports development team is launching the new club for adults at Monkton Stadium in Dene Terrace, Jarrow, from tomorrow.

The course will run for ten weeks until Wednesday 28 March, with weekly sessions taking place from 7pm to 8pm.

Sessions are designed to help participants develop their running abilities and promote noticeable improvement week on week. With a mixture of session- based activities and road runs, the course will be challenging and fun.

Sessions cost £3 each.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for leisure and culture, said: “Running has many health benefits and is the perfect way to help improve fitness, lose weight and increase stamina.

“Through running courses such as this, participants get to meet and train with people of a similar level while getting expert advice on how to get started and further develop their running abilities.

“This course is ideal for anyone who wants to get into running but is unsure where to start or for those who have taken a break from running and want to get back into it.

“We have had huge success with our previous beginners running clubs and I have no doubt this one will be just as popular.”

The course is open to people aged 18 and over. Those who are interested can turn up on the evening and complete a registration form.

For further information about the Beginners Running Club, call South Tyneside Council’s Sports Development Team on (0191) 424 7397.