New safety measures at South Shields danger road welcomed

Plans to introduce new safety measures on a road where a pensioner was killed have been welcomed.

South Tyneside council bosses have organised a consultation process for Marsden Road, South Shields.

The scheme follows the death of Martha Johnson, an 88-year-old former charity worker, who was knocked over and killed in August – only yards from the Aged Miners Cottages where she lived.

The planned measures include:

* Installing a permanent puffin crossing near the Spar store.

* Speed cushions along Marsden Road.

* Imposing a 20-mile-per-hour speed limit.

A consultation event for local people will take place on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, at Bulmer House, in Marsden Road.

The plans have been well received by Gazette readers who used our Facebook Page to air their views.

Agi Calish wrote: “Let council make whole town 20mph. Pedestrian should be given priority on roads.

“The town needs more zebra crossings.

Betty Biceps added: “Some drivers still drive at high speed along that road.

“Speed cameras that work would be lovely as well as the puffin crossing or even a zebra crossing.

“I don’t know the full story about the sad incident of the lady who died, but I say cameras and a puffin crossing would help.

The plan has already been welcomed by local councillors.

Coun Neil Maxwell, said: “Road safety is of paramount importance to us.

“Following this tragic incident, a temporary crossing was quickly put in place to help allay concerns about this stretch of road.

“We are pleased that some potential long-term measures have been identified to help improve safety and reduce accidents.”

He added: “Having a signalised puffin crossing would provide a safer crossing point between the Aged Miners Cottages and the shop, while also supporting children and families on their school routes.

“We hope that local residents will take the time and come along and find out more about the proposed scheme for the area.”

The council has carried out a series of traffic and pedestrian surveys and liaised with the emergency services and transport operators to develop the plans.

Coun Eileen Leask said: “As this is a difficult location for road safety measures, due to the number of junctions and residents’ driveways, there has been a lot of careful consideration and research carried out to help develop a more permanent solution.”