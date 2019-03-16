New service aims to help young carers in South Tyneside

Help is on hand for young people in South Tyneside who have a role as a carer in their family.

A new service, run by Humankind, is aimed at reaching more people in the area and complements an existing service provided by South Tyneside TEN - which is partnered with Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle.

The new Humankind South Tyneside Young Carers Project, aims to identify ‘hidden’ young carers and reduce the impact of the role they are carrying out.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for children, young people and families at South Tyneside Council, said the service should help more young people access support to overcome challenging circumstances.

She said: “We know that many young people and their families rely on high quality carers support services.

“Young carers can face additional pressures such as isolation, loneliness and anxiety.

“We are delighted that this additional provision will help more young people access the support they need to overcome their often difficult circumstances.”

Humankind creates services and support to meet people’s complex health and social needs, helping them to build healthier lives that have meaning and value for themselves and their families.

Rachel Smith, of Humankind, said: “South Tyneside Council has committed to invest in high quality young carers support services and the provision for these young people will be further enhanced by the support already provided by South Tyneside TEN.

“Delivering this service will ensure that more young people who are caring for a family member or friend get the support they need. “We’re committed to helping them get the best chances in life they possibly can.”

Peter Brumby, chairman of charity South Tyneside TEN - which provides information, help and support for unemployed residents - added: “The additional resource and commitment from South Tyneside Council to the Young Carers service is extremely welcome and will enhance the offer available to young carers and their families.

“The new arrangements will provide an exciting programme of activities and support to further engage young carers.”