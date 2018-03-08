New South Shields retirement development to be named after community champion

A former hospital surgeon who dedicated her life to helping others is to remembered with the building of a retirement living development.

Anne Seymour MBE, who lived at The Lonnen, South Shields, died in August 2016, at the age aged 80. touched the lives of so many people - in particular the borough’s refugee and assylum seekers.

Anne Seymour

Now, in recognition to her community work, South Tyneside’s latest development is being named after her.

Seymour Court is being built by McCarthy and Stone in Ambleside Avenue, South Shields.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “Anne Seymour is a very inspirational figure within the South Shields area.

“We thought it would be a fitting tribute to honour the exceptional contribution Anne has made to helping refugees in the area by naming our new development after her.”

She added: “We are looking forward to becoming an integrated part of the South Shields community, and we believe that our development will play a real part in helping to bring friends and family together in later life, something we feel is important and will bring lots of positive benefits to the area.”

Seymour Court is already proving extremely popular amongst local retirees. The development is currently under construction. When completed it will consist of 49 one and two bedroom apartments, alongside landscaped gardens maintained by expert gardeners, and on-site parking.

The properties are aimed at those aged 60 and over.

Anne Seymou dedicated her life to helping others. She founded S.T.A.R.C.H (South Tyneside Asylum-Seeker and Refugee Church Help), a support service and drop-in centre.

Her dedication and support for refugees and asylum skeekers came from her own personal experiences during the Nigerian Civil War, where she was responsible for delivering medical aid.

She also spent time as a refugee herself after being caught up in the civil war which tore apart the country.

After 50 years of dedication to helping refugees and asylum-seekers, Anne was awarded an MBE and named in the 2016 New Year’s royal honours list.

