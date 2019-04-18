New ultrasound machine to help scores of patients with feet problems in South Tyneside

A new state-of-the ultrasound machine will help improve the lives of South Tyneside patients with foot and ankle problems.

Investment of almost £38,000 has enabled South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s Biomechanics team to buy the new device which will enable people to receive quick, safe and effective care for years to come.

For over 25 years, the biomechanics team has provided a complete, non-surgical service in the borough for musculoskeletal (MSK) problems of the foot and ankle not requiring a specialist opinion in the first instance.

A decade ago, with guidance from Dr Richard Cooper, consultant radiologist at South Tyneside District Hospital, they invested in an ultrasound machine solely for their caseload.

This quickly led to significant improvements, not only for their patients but also for the Radiology and Orthopaedic departments at the Harton Lane site in South Shields

Dr Cooper said: “The benefits of the Biomechanics ultrasound machine have been enormous. It has enabled many South Tyneside patients to very quickly receive the quality care and treatment they need in a convenient location without having to come to hospital and it has also had a positive impact in terms of freeing up time and resources in our Radiology and Orthopaedic departments.”

He added: “ We are delighted that we can now continue to provide this service using the new equipment.”

Benefits of the ultrasound machine include fewer steroid injections being needed in outpatient clinics and under anaesthesia in an operating theatres.