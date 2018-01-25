Newcastle Pride Festival set to return - and it'll be the biggest and best yet

One of the UK’s leading LGBT festivals will return to Tyneside this summer, thanks to main sponsor NE1 Ltd.

Newcastle Pride, organised by regional LGBT charity, Northern Pride, has confirmed the festival will be returning to the city, with NE1 sponsoring the event for the fourth year running.

Newcastle Pride festival director Stephen Willis, left, with Ben Whitfield from NE1.

The 2017 festival generated more than £9million for the local economy, and this year's will include a whole host of events in the week running up to main Pride weekend, from July 20-22.

Festival director Stephen Willis said: “Newcastle Pride is all about celebrating the diversity of our city and we are always looking for new ways to make the festival bigger and better.

“We wouldn’t be able to achieve all of the things we already have planned for this year without the support from NE1, and we are thrilled to have them on board again.”

NE1 is an international, award-winning Business Improvement District company, representing more than 1,400 businesses in Newcastle city centre, with the purpose of driving economic growth.

The parade down Northumberland Street is one of the main events of Newcastle Pride.

Sean Bullick, chief executive for NE1, said: “Newcastle Pride is a massive, family-friendly celebration and a hugely-anticipated date in the city’s event calendar.

“The festival has grown in popularity year on year, and this year’s will, without doubt, be the biggest and best yet.

“Not only is Pride great fun and enjoyed by the people of Newcastle, it attracts thousands of national and international visitors and delivers a major economic boost for the city.

“We are delighted to be headline sponsor once again and are already looking forward to this year’s event.”

Among the highlights of Newcastle Pride 2018 will be a weekend of live music and entertainment on the Town Moor from July 20-22, with a huge musical line-up to be announced.

Many of the events are free, though a limited number of Gold Circle and VIP tickets are available for those who want to guarantee prime viewing spots at the main stage weekend.

For information about Newcastle Pride visit www.northern-pride.com or search northernprideuk on Facebook and Twitter.

Further details about NE1 and its work around the city centre can be found at www.newcastlene1ltd.com.