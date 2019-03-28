Newcastle United backs free sanitary products campaign

Newcastle United is pledging its support to a campaign which aims to ensure sanitary products for female supporters are provided free of charge across football grounds.

The club is now working with suppliers to ensure relevant products are available free of charge in toilets across St. James’ Park before the end of the 2018/19 season.

On The Ball was founded by three female football supporters in 2018 with the aim of overcoming the stigma around periods and to tackle the issue of period poverty.

Research indicates that 10% of women and girls unable to afford sanitary wear, with a further 15% struggling with the cost.

The Magpies will become one of many clubs in England and Scotland to show their support for the campaign.

Lucy Oliver, head of inclusion at Newcastle United, said: “We are proud to be supporting the On The Ball campaign at Newcastle United.

“We know affordability and accessibility to sanitary products are a real challenge for so many girls and women, with a number of related economic, social and emotional effects.

“We want to build on our long-term efforts to make St. James’ Park and all of our sites more accessible, more diverse and more inclusive and we think that providing free sanitary products to those who need them is an important step forward.”

Orlaith Duffy from On The Ball, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Newcastle United are On The Ball and will provide free period products at St. James' Park.

“They join 77 other teams within the UK and worldwide in making their football stadium a period positive space.

“By supporting our campaign, Newcastle United are showing they're inclusive and are raising awareness for their female fans. Well done to everyone involved in making this happen."