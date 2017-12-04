Nexus offers £1,000 reward after cable theft disrupts Metro travellers

Nexus is offering a £1,000 reward for information after thousands of commuters were disrupted by a cable theft on Monday morning.

The reward is offered in return for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

The theft happened near Gateshead Stadium Metro Station in the Felling area at approximately 2am. Thieves stole around 80-90 metres of cable causing a fault in the system.

The incident resulted in part of the rail system being closed leading to disruption for rush hour commuters who had to travel on replacement buses.

Chris Carson, Metro Services Director, said: “The railway industry takes metal theft very seriously because of the impact it has on passengers. For this reason Nexus is taking the unprecedented step of offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for today’s attack.

“Metal theft is very rare on Metro because we have worked closely with police to crack down on criminals, and reduced the amount of metal cables we use as lines are modernised. But one attack like this is too many and we are determined to do all we can to help the police in its investigation.”

Police are carrying out enquiries in the area and are appealing for information.

PC Ryan Walker, of the Metro Unit said: "We take these types of theft very seriously and are appealing for help from the public to identify those responsible.

"We continue to work closely with our partners at Nexus to tackle cable theft on the system. Officers from our unit patrol the system to help prevent offences and deter criminals.

"I'd also stress the dangers of interfering with live cables and railway tracks. People are in effect handling live wires which could leave them seriously burned and injured."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 305 of 04/12/17.