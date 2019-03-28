Night of celebrations as healthcare staff in South Tyneside are awarded for hard work and dedication

Healthcare staff from South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust had their hard work recognised during a night to remember.

Nearly 200 people gathered at the Clarion Hotel, Boldon, for the Reward & Recognition Awards ceremony.

Ken Bremner presenting his Chief Executive's Award to Theatre Lead Jayne Billings

The awards were open to all staff, recognising the many varied roles that play a vital part in the running of the trust, providing hospital services in the borough and community health services in South Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead.

Individuals and teams were nominated for going the extra mile and making a significant contribution in key areas, such as patient care, leadership, service improvement and innovation, and customer service.

Chief executive Ken Bremner presented the highly-prized awards, including his Chief Executive’s Award, given to the person he felt deserved extra recognition.

The award went to theatre lead Jayne Billings.

Cognitive Behaviour Therapist Victoria Cowens received the award for Outstanding Contribution from Chief Executive Ken Bremner

Mr Bremner said: “Jayne has shown quite outstanding leadership. She motivates the team with her positive attitude and sets a fantastic example. She puts quality and patient safety at the heart of all that she does and, quite simply, is the perfect nurse.”

The Reward & Recognition Awards celebration was particularly special as it also marked the end of an era.

From Monday, April 1, the Trust will merge with City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to form South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

Mr Bremner said: “These awards are a perfect opportunity to say a public thank you for the positive contribution that our fantastic staff at South Tyneside make to people’s lives every single day.

The Waste Team who received the Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award

“I would like to personally congratulate not only the winners but all of those nominated. Their commitment to delivering patient care of the highest quality is inspirational and I am very proud to work with such an amazing, dedicated workforce.”

The full list of winners:

Individual Award for Customer Service: Lindsey Grieves, Receptionist, Special Care Dental Team;

Team Award for Customer Service: Coalfields Community Integrated Team, Sunderland;

Service Improvement and Innovation Award: Shared by Keith Richardson, Anticoagulant Service Manager, Pharmacy, and Dr Lucy Baxter, Simulation Fellow;

Care and Compassion Award: South Tyneside District Hospital Delivery Suite Midwives;

Non-Clinical Team of the Year: Waste Team;

Clinical Team of the Year: Adult Accident & Emergency Department, South Tyneside District Hospital;

Leadership Award: Janice Tate, Advanced Nurse Practitioner and Service Lead, Community Dermatology Team;

Outstanding Contribution Award: Victoria Cowens, Cognitive Behaviour Therapist and Safe Care Lead;

Excellence Report of the Year Award: Riverview District Nursing Team, Sunderland;

Council of Governors’ Award: Ante-Natal and Post-Natal Ward, South Tyneside District Hospital;

Special Recognition: The Rev Pat Bealing, who will celebrate her 80th birthday in April, for her 31 years’ service as hospital chaplain at South Tyneside District Hospital;

The Chief Executive’s Award: Jayne Billings, Theatre Lead.