Night of thanks for people who supported charity’s shoebox appeal

People who took part in a Christmas campaign helping to put smiles on the faces of youngster’s living hundreds of miles away, are being given the chance to see where their gifts ended up.

Organisers of Operation Christmas Child shoebox appeal will be hosting an evening of thanks on Wednesday, March 20, at the Salvation Army Hall, in Monkton Road, Jarrow, at 7pm.

The event will show images of the children living in Ukraine who received boxes that had been filled with gifts by kind-hearted residents and businesses in South Tyneside.

This year, volunteers took delivery of shoeboxes from 63 schools, 45 churches, 20 firms and 11 other organisations.

On December 4, a total of 6,884 boxes made the 1,750-mile journey from South Tyneside into the hands of youngsters in the Ukraine.

Carol Hall, South Tyneside, Gateshead co-ordinator said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their fantastic response to this year’s appeal, and who have once again come to the aid of the children of Eastern Europe.

“Every box puts a smile on the face of a child. For our 6,884 smiles I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The night will also feature entertainment by The Beacon Band.

Each year, the annual shoebox appeal helps to bring a little Christmas cheer to children living lives less fortunate than our own in countries including Romania, Belarus and the Ukraine.

Since operation Christmas Child was launched 28 years ago, there have been 157 million shoeboxes handed out to youngsters throughout 160 countries.