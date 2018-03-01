No end in sight as Beast from the East brings more snow across the North East

Forecasters have warned no end is in sight as snow continues to bring chaos to the North East.

Today is set to be very cold with frequent, occasionally heavy snow showers continuing giving further accumulations through the day across all parts, with strong easterly winds giving blizzard conditions, drifting and severe wind chill.

A few short-lived brighter spells are likely in between showers and a maximum temperature of -1 °C.

Snow showers are likely to continue tonight in all areas, again with strong easterly winds giving local blizzards and drifting of lying snow, with a minimum temperature -5 °C.

Friday will remain cold with frequent snow showers continuing to drift off the North Sea, but perhaps a little less cold than recent days with winds moderating later in the afternoon and a maximum temperature 1 °C.

Incidents / information:

Stage Coach North East: "We are planning to run a full service in South Shields this morning but roads will continue to be assessed as safety for our customers and other road users is paramount. Further updates will follow this morning."

Tyne and Wear Metro: "We currently have no trains between Pelaw and Brockley Whins in either direction due to a points failure. Trains will operate between Brockley Whins and South Hylton, and Pelaw to Airport, but subject to significant delays."

"We are running this morning but with some gaps on each line due to trains failing on the depot prior to entering service."

"We will not be running any of the peak/short services between Pelaw and Monkseaton/Regent Centre this morning. Metro apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Virgin Trains: "Owing to the current weather conditions, customers who are booked to travel to or from destinations north of Newcastle today 1st March are advised to defer travel. Tickets will be valid for travel tomorrow!"