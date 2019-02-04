No trains running on section of Metro due to failed train

Metro passengers travelling between Hebburn and Jarrow are facing delays due to a failed train.

The issue is affecting trains in both directions.

Metro tweeted: "There are no trains running between Hebburn and Jarrow in both directions until further notice .

"This is due to a failed train.

"Go North East are accepting Metro tickets in the affected area.

"Bus services 9 & 27 operate between Hebburn and Jarrow."

Metro has also announced that trains are now running between Pelaw and East Boldon in both directions following earlier problems.

During the disruption, which meant that trains were not able to run in either direction, passengers were able to use a bus replacement service operated by Go North East.

A Nexus spokesman said: "A train broke down at Brockley Whins Metro station at about 11.30am today.

"This resulted in a service suspension between Pelaw and East Boldon for about 50 minutes until the failed train could be moved.

"We’re sorry to customers for any inconvenience caused.”