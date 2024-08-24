North East brewery gives boost to Newcastle United’s match day experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Tyneside brewery is helping fans cheer on Newcastle United.

Anarchy Beers Ltd, based in Heaton, is helping to boost the match day atmosphere at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park with a special offer to fans.

The brewery has pledged that for every pint or can of its ‘Wor Beer’ sold, either online or through pubs, Wor Flags will receive a donation.

Wor Beer is a pale ale - one of a number of ales produced by the company, which was named Anarchy Brew Co prior to a takeover by a consortium of investors earlier this month.

Wor Flags, a fan-funded group, helps to boost the atmosphere at the Magpies’ games by creating everything from black and white hand-held waver flags, to larger, pole handled flags and giant text banners featuring messages of support for the team.

With around £30,000 raised for the group so far, Anarchy wants to ensure that NUFC fans can cheer on the team in style.

Following the Premier League opener against Southampton, Anarchy Beers Ltd has announced that it will be releasing a limited edition six pack, designed in the style of NUFC’s iconic 1996 away shirt - with £3 from every £18 pack going to Wor Flags.

Newcastle United fans have already found favour with Wor Beer at the newly opened St James’ STACK, which is adjacent to the Magpies’ stadium.

Stuart Young, co-owner of Anarchy Beers Ltd, has pledged to continue helping Wor Flags boost the atmosphere at St James’ Park.

He commented: “When the team is riding high the whole city just comes alive.

“So, it’s in everyone’s interests to give them players and the fans the biggest boost possible and that’s why we’re flying the flag for United.”

Wor Beer and other ales in the Anarchy Beers Ltd range can be purchased online at https://anarchybrewco.com/ or on draught at selected pubs and bars across Tyneside.