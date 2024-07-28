Councils urge summer coastline revellers to keep the region’s beaches clean

Druridge Bay | LDRS

As visitors flock to our region’s beaches for the summer, three councils have urged visitors to leave them as they found them amid litter, illegal camping and fire concerns.

Northumberland, North Tyneside and South Tyneside councils have each reminded visitors to respect their environment while enjoying the sun. Councillors have also shared their concerns over some visitors’ behaviour while in some of the region’s most famous summer hotspots.

South Tyneside councillor Eileen Leask, who represents the home of Sandhaven Beach, said: “The most important thing is the glass, I wish people would take it away with them. It gets broken and somebody’s child could stand on it.”

Coun Leask continued: “It would be lovely if visitors could leave the beach as they found it.”

South Tyneside Council mechanically maintains its beaches daily using a surf rake with teams working throughout the day to ensure litter bins are regularly emptied. The local authority’s environmental chief also warned against the environmental dangers beach litter poses to local wildlife.

Coun Ernest Gibson lead member for neighbourhoods and climate change at South Tyneside Council said: “While we know most people dispose of their rubbish responsibly, there is a small minority who do not. It is illegal, blights the area and poses a risk to other visitors, wildlife, and marine life – if it is swept out to sea.

“We would urge residents and visitors to our fantastic coastline to assist our clean-up efforts by putting their litter into the litter bins along the seafront and large bin baskets on the beach or taking their litter home with them.”

If caught in South Tyneside, litterbugs can be subject to a £50 fine. The penalty rises to up to £100 in Northumberland.

Revellers illegally camping and having fires on Druridge Bay have also been a cause of concern for the area’s councillor, and Northumberland County Council Labour Group Leader, Scott Dickinson.

Coun Dickinson said: “The message has to ‘come and enjoy it’ but be respectful and leave nothing but your footprints and use the litter bins provided.

“We do get complaints about illegal camping on the dunes, fires, and litter, all of which are banned. If people want to stay and enjoy Druridge Bay, Country Park has a nice site where you can go without camping illegally, it is an accessible and affordable area.”

Coun Jeff Watson, Northumberland County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for tourism added: “By taking a bit of care and responsibility we can all help preserve the natural beauty of Northumberland.”

As part of an anti-pollution campaign, North Tyneside Council commissioned a six-foot cod statue comprised of litter to tour the area’s coastal highlights. It is set to replace Martin the Seal, a similar sculpture comprised of litter which is being placed into retirement.

However, litter concerns remain for North Tyneside’s coast, with Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea stating the local authority “will not tolerate” such anti-social behaviour.

Coun O’Shea said: “I am so pleased the police together with North Tyneside Council and Nexus have been able to form a partnership to combat the anti-social behaviour which often increases in the summer months.

“The coastal area of North Tyneside is a jewel in the crown and we must protect it with all the resources available. I must admit I have seen a number of concerns from local residents and visitors about the litter, often tins, cans, and beer bottles, which are left on the beach.

“We will not tolerate this kind of activity.”

A spokesperson for North Tyneside Council said: “If you’re out and about enjoying the warmer weather then help us keep North Tyneside a great place to live, work and visit.