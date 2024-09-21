Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dogs Trust centre in the North East is asking members of the public to consider adopting one of their muzzled dogs.

The Dogs Trust Darlington is asking members of the public to not be “puzzled by the muzzle” after a number of muzzled dogs are waiting to find their forever home.

A number of dogs at the North East-based Dogs Trust centre are muzzle-trained and the staff are hoping that by explaining the varied reasons for muzzling dogs, it might change the negative stigma around them.

The Dogs Trust has stated that muzzled dogs can spend longer in the care of the Dogs Trust before finding their forever homes, which the charity would like to see change.

Dogs Trust Darlington are aiming to change people's opinions on dogs that wear muzzles. Here Maggie can be seen giving her paw to a member of staff. | Dogs Trust Darlington

The various reasons why a dog might wear a muzzle include:

For safety when a dog is frightened, ill or injured. Fear, pain or illness can affect the way a dog feels and behaves. If your dog is already muzzle trained, a vet can provide care quickly and safely in an emergency.

To prevent dogs eating things that could be harmful. For dogs on strict diets, or those who try to eat everything, a muzzle could be a life saver.

To keep dogs, and those around them, safe. A muzzle can be essential for dogs who have been known to behave aggressively in certain situations, or dogs who have learnt to chase and catch.

Alex Hennessey, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Darlington, hopes that by highlighting the different reasons behind muzzle training a dog will ensure people to consider adopting them.

He said: “All different breeds of dog in our care wear muzzles with our staff putting lots of work into ensuring muzzle training is positive and fun for the dogs.

“Dogs are muzzled for a range of reasons; prevention, social skills, to stop them from eating things on their walks, for the vets, grooming and lots more.

“For some dogs, wearing a muzzle means they can safely enjoy more enriching activities such as making friends and playing with other dogs at the centre.

Pixie wears her muzzle while she is out exercising. | Dogs Trust Darlington

“It can be useful for all dogs to be comfortable wearing a muzzle as you never know when it might come in handy.

“Dogs can learn to happily wear a muzzle in the same way that they learn to wear a collar.

“They can still enjoy their walks, pant freely, drink water and have treats.

“I hope by highlighting some of our fabulous current residents who wear a muzzle, we can help people understand that wearing one is normal for many dogs and isn’t anything to be concerned about.”

There are a number of muzzle trained dogs waiting to be adopted from Dogs Trust Darlington.

They include:

Mac: Six-year-old crossbreed Mac is a beautiful boy inside and out. His wonderful character shines through the more you get to know him. Mac wears a muzzle when out on his walks and this enables him to enjoy walks with his doggie friends, especially his girlfriends who he likes to play with.

If you’re interested in exploring the possibility of adopting a dog from Dogs Trust Darlington, then visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/darlington.