North East ice warning extended to Sunday

It's going to be a cold night across the North East as an ice warning comes into force.

The Met Office launched a Yellow warning for ice at 5pm today. It is set to run until 10am on Sunday, with temperatures feeling as low as -1°C.

Forecasters currently predict that tomorrow's highest temperature will be around 3°C - with some sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Read more: Weekend ice warning for North East drivers as temperatures feel like freezing



The weather warning said: "Icy patches are expected, most likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"There is a chance that injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"Temperatures will fall sharply under clear spells after dark allowing some icy patches to form, especially where showers have fallen during Saturday daytime and where showers occur during Saturday evening and night."

The warning covers North East England, Yorkshire and the Humber and parts of Scotland.

A similar warning was issued for overnight on Friday into Saturday.