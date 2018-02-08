North East IT firm celebrates success at new South Tyneside home

A firm of North East IT experts is flourishing after moving to a new home in South Tyneside.

Originally based in Washington, ITC Service moved to Monkton Business Park last summer and began work creating its latest branch, ITC Digital.

Launched just over a month ago, the new venture is already working with a host of established regional businesses, helping them up their digital game and rejuvenate online profiles.

ITC Service was established in 2006 by directors Peter Anderson and Christopher Potts and works with more than 400 businesses throughout the North East.

In response to demand from clients, Peter and Chris decided to recruit experienced web developer Colin Harris to mastermind the branch out into web development.

“ITC Service was increasingly receiving requests from clients for help with websites, or guidance on how to improve their social media, digital marketing or general online profile,” said Colin.

“The company used to outsource software and website work to a third party as they just didn’t have the ability to create and manage websites for clients, so it made perfect sense to bring this in-house and add another string to the company’s bow.”

Since formally launching at the beginning of December, ITC Digital has already delivered websites for a regional security firm and a North East heating company, and is working on a host of others in Sunderland, Newcastle, Northumberland and South Tyneside.

“It makes sense for us to not only deliver these high-quality websites, but also manage them for our clients,” added Colin.

“ITC has worked incredibly hard for a long time to reach and sustain a 99% customer retention rate, so if we have these successful relationships with clients, it stands to reason that while we manage all aspects of their business IT then we could and should also be helping them with their websites.”

“ITC Digital works across various platforms – whatever is best for the client, really.”

The firm has received support from Sunderland Software City, whose chief executive David Dunn said: “ITC Digital is a really exciting new business, delivered by people with a track record for success – I think this has great potential to grow quickly.

“It is fantastic to see companies like ITC Service expanding into new areas rather than playing it safe.”