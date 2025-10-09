North East lurcher finds his forever home after more than three years in care
After 1,116 days in the care of the Dogs Trust, Flash the Lurcher has found his forever home and is now loving life as a spoiled pooch.
Flash made it TV debut in June after he celebrated his ninth birthday - his third while in Dogs Trust care.
The team at Dogs Trust Darlington hosted an open day to promote Flash but to their disappointment, no one turned up.
Christopher and Aaron, from Gateshead, were watching the news and were “heartbroken” by the lack of interest in Flash.
Having recently lost their own dog, the pair weren’t looking to adopt at the time but felt compelled to meet Flash to arranged a visit with the Dogs Trust.
Christopher said: “We saw the news and couldn’t understand why nobody wanted Flash. We still can’t! We had to meet him, and once we did, we knew he was the boy for us.
“He has settled in so well, he made himself at home from day one. It’s like he has always lived here.
“He loves cuddling and sleeping next to us on the bed. He only gets off the bed to move to the sofa, but we believe he has earned the right to be lazy, and it's great to see him so comfortable.
“We were slightly worried how Flash would be in the home because he'd been in kennels for such a long time, but we needn’t have worried as the team at Dogs Trust Darlington has been incredibly supportive and he was so well cared for that the transition has been easy.
“You could tell how much he was loved at Dogs Trust. He was given enough toys as leaving presents to last him until his next birthday.
“Flash has helped us overcome the loss of our previous dog, who recently passed away.
“The three of us are so happy together.”
Having adopted Flash and given him a forever home, Christopher has also urged others to consider adopting from a shelter.
He added: “Please don’t let that put you off adopting. It doesn't mean there's anything wrong with the dog or that they won't settle into home life, they've just been unlucky.
“We're still confused why nobody wanted Flash, as everybody who has met him since we adopted him wants to take him home with them.”
Nikki Holroyd, Manager at Dogs Trust Darlington, has expressed her delight that Flash has now found his forever home after being in their care for so long.
She commented: “We are thrilled that Flash has now well and truly landed on his paws and found his forever family with Christopher and Aaron.
“He couldn’t be more loved and well cared for and that makes us incredibly happy.”
For more information about Dogs Trust Darlington, visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/our-centres/darlington.