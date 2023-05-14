North East Nipple Project offers free areola tattooing to breast cancer survivors

The North East Nipple Project was founded by Amanda Patterson and Megan Jones in an effort to help breast cancer survivors feel more confident in themselves following their recovery.

Megan, who owns Strictly Beauty Clinic in Durham, and Amanda, who owns AmandajoPMU in Wallsend, joined forces to offer the service as they developed their skills in semi-permanent make up treatments.

The duo researched into areola tattooing and realised it wasn’t easily accessible to both women and men who have had breast surgery in the North East.

Amanda Patterson and Megan Jones founded the North East Nipple Project.

Amanda said: “The Project is still quite new but we wanted to set something up so that we can give breast cancer survivors their confidence back.

“You can have it done on the NHS but the waiting list is just ridiculously long and you can only have it done once and sometimes it doesn’t last.

“We had originally planned to just do one clinic a month but after we realised the demand for it, we decided to start a non-profit organisation and got funding so we can offer it more.

“The service is fully free to anyone that needs it, all they have to do is join our waiting list and then we will be in touch when we have available appointments.”

Amanda has also shared with NewcastleWorld what the response has been like from those who the Project has already helped.

She added: “My last client has been on a nine year journey with breast cancer and she told me that she never cried about it along the way.

The areola tattooing is free of charge.

“However when she sat up and saw the tattoos, she burst into tears of happiness.

“It is incredible to be able to give people their confidence back, especially when it has been taken away from them by something like breast cancer.”

To find out more about the North East Nipple Project or to join the waiting list, visit: https://www.northeastnipples.co.uk or the Instagram page @northeastnippleproject.