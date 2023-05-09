North East play on autism makes triumphant return to local theatres

A play which originated and debuted in the North East before gaining popularity and success, is now returning to North East stages after six years.

Life of Reilly, which was written by Alison Stanley is a play which explores the experience of a family after an autism diagnosis.

When the play was performed for the first time it was hugely applauded for its content, and went on to receive five star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2019.

After the coronavirus pandemic had a devastating effect on theatre, the play sadly had to stop production. However, once out of lockdown Stanley teamed up with North East actor and theatre maker Leah Bell to bring the acclaimed play back to the stage.

In an interview with Cultured. North East , Bell said: “As it turned out, Alison only lived a couple of miles from me and we met at an event and got talking.

“Despite the fabulous reviews it had got at The Fringe, lockdown came along, and the play was shelved. We decided to work together to bring it back to the stage.”

Alison decided to write Life of Reilly based on her own experiences of having an autistic child. The plot of the play focuses on Reilly and his family, and how his autism diagnosis is handled within the family.

Leah said: “Although the title character Reilly has autism, the play focuses on the immediate family adjusting or accepting this.”

Life of Reilly will begin a four date run at The Customs House in South Shields today Tuesday, May 9) before going on to perform at Alnwick Playhouse, Empire Theatre in Consett and Phoenix Theatre in Blyth.

Leah and Alison will both star in the play themselves, as Grandma and Joanne (Mam). Alongside them will be Rod Glenn as Dad, Glen Richard Townsend as Reilley and Gabrielle Seren as Reilly’s sister Ellie.

To book tickets, please visit the theatre venue websites.