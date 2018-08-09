North East set for warm hazy day after cooler start - but watch out for showers

The North East awoke to a cooler morning that we're used to today - but the weather is expected to warm up throughout the day.

A largely dry and generally sunny day is expected. It will be feeling warm, with only light winds, although the sunshine could turn a little hazy at times.

The Met Office has warned of the possibility of the odd shower developing later, but most places remaining dry. The maximum temperature is forecast is expected to be 21 °C.

Tonight is expected to be largely dry at first, with clear spells - but occasional showers will move in from the west overnight, becoming heavier and more frequent by dawn. Temperatures are expected to fall to 10 °C.

Tomorrow's forecast is for scattered showers, interspersed with occasional brighter or sunny spells. These showers could be heavy at times, perhaps with thunder or hail, before easing through the evening. The Met Office predicts the maximum temperature to be 18 °C.