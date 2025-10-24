North East teenagers meet Olympic BMX racing champion

Teenagers across the North East got the opportunity to meet an Olympic champion.

Students from Harton Academy, in South Shields, Hetton Academy, in Sunderland, and St Bede’s, in Lanchester, got the opportunity to meet Olympic BMX racing champion Beth Shriever.

The teenagers got the chance to meet the Team GB star at Durham Cricket Club on Wednesday, October 22, as part of an interactive workshop aiming at enhancing the money confidence, future skills and self-belief of 14 to 16-year-olds.

The NatWest Thrive Live sessions included money and mental health, entrepreneurship and an interactive escape room, aimed at building knowledge of frauds and scams and how to avoid falling victim to them.

North East pupils with BMX gold medallist Beth Shriever and Sean Bowman, from NatWest, at Thrive Live. | Other 3rd Party

Olympic champion Beth has explained that it is great to see so many young people being engaged in the sessions.

She said: “I’m delighted to be supporting NatWest Thrive Live – it’s been great to see so many young people actively engaged in the sessions, as they learn about financial skills in a fun way.

“By teaching young people the skills to achieve their goals, as well as how to have resilience and deal with setbacks in order to overcome them, we are ensuring the generation of tomorrow have a strong foundation to deal with whatever life throws at them – teaching them that anything is possible.”

Sean Bowman, Regional Director, Retail Banking, NatWest North Region, has expressed how important it is for young people to gain an understanding of financial skills.

He added: “Financial confidence and education make such a difference to young people.

“It’s been inspiring to see the energy from all the young people attending - the Escape Room task really got the pupils thinking about complex issues such as fraud and scams in a creative way.

“NatWest has a proud history of supporting the education community, as well as our wider local communities and customers.

“We hope that by supporting the young people of today to aim high and achieve their ambitions, we can also empower and support growth in Durham and the wider region as the region’s young people go on to succeed.

“Hopefully, everyone will have left the event today not only feeling confident in managing their money matters – but also feeling like they had lots of fun.”

You can find out more information about NatWest Thrive at: https://natwestthrive.com/.