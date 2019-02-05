North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel news from around the North East.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

WEATHER -

A frosty start with freezing fog before rain showers are expected later today.

Cloud is expected to increase in the afternoon with strengthening winds.

Maximum temperature 6 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am

Traffic is moving freely with no incidents reported yet so far today.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

All trains are running to timetable according to Metro.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am

No reports of any delays on the region's bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am

All rail services appear to be running to timetable at present

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays to the Shields Ferry

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to flights.