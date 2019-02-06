North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest traffic and travel information from around the North East.

Follow us throughout the day as we update you with the latest information on transport services and what is happening on the roads.

WEATHER - Last update 6.35am

After a chilly start, Wednesday will be fine and dry for most places through daylight hours with sunny spells. However, cloudier at times across western hills with a few afternoon showers. Temperatures near or just above average. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:Cloud increasing overnight with outbreaks of rain developing, locally heavy in places and falling as snow across the hill tops. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

TRAFFIC - Last update 7.27am

Police are dealing with a two vehicle collision on the A1 northbound between junction 68 at Lobley Hill and junction 69 at Gateshead Quays.

Three lanes are closed.

Delays are likely.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - Last update - 6.27am

There are no reports of any delays on the Metro system so far.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - Last update 6.30am

No reports of any delays on the region's bus services.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am

No reported delays

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 7.20am

Flight BE7650 to Aberdeen, due to depart at 6.45am, has been delayed until 7.50am. Flight BE7611 to London City, due to depart at 8.05am, has been delayed until 10.45am.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7.25am

There are no reports of any delays.

Rail - last update 7.30am.

There are no reports of any delays.