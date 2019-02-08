North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest information on the roads and other transport networks today.

WEATHER - last update 7.20am

Cloudy and windy with rain, heavy and persistent in places, particularly over western hills.

Rain will clear eastwards through the afternoon to allow some sunny spells to develop.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 7.20am

There are no reports of any incidents on the region's roads at present.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 7.20am

There is a gap in service between South Hylton and Newcastle Airport stations due to a 'lack of available trains'.

There are also delays of up to 15 minutes between Pelaw and the airport due to a train being withdrawn.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 7.20am

Go North East reports that Service X9 from Newcastle (06.25) will be operating with an approximate 15-minute delay due to an issue at the depot.

The firm has apologised to passengers for the delay.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 7.20am

There are no delays to any services at present.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 7.20am

There are no reports of delays to the Shields Ferry

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 7.20am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7.20am

There are no reported delays to flights.