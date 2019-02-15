North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest information on the roads and other travel networks.

WEATHER - last update 6.30am

A chilly start to the day, with patches of frost and fog.

These gradually clearing through the morning to leave another dry and mild day with prolonged spells of sunshine.

Becoming breezier later in the day.

Maximum temperature 12 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of any incidents on the roads at present.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

There is a 15-minute delay between the Airport and South Hylton and a 15-minute delay between St James' in Newcastle and South Shields due to a failed train.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am

There are no delays to any services at present.

SHIELDS FERRY - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays to the Shields Ferry

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to flights.