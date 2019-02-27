North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning. Here is the latest from around the region.

WEATHER - last update 6.30am

A chilly start with any isolated patches of mist, fog and frost soon clearing to leave another dry and sunny day.

Once again it will become very mild with light winds.

Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells this evening, and patchy mist and fog forming overnight.

Low cloud spreading into the far northeast later.

Touch of frost in places, with winds remaining light.

Minimum temperature 2 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays on the roads as yet.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am

There are delays of up to 15 mins to trains running between South Hylton and Airport due to signalling problems.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am

No reports of any rail service delays as yet.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am

There are no reported delays to flights.