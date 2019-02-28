North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here's the latest news on the traffic and travel across the region.

TRAFFIC - update 6.30am

Motorists are being warned about foggy conditions in the region this morning.

METRO - update 6.30am

Major delays to trains from South Gosforth - South Shields and South Hylton due to a problem with the power supply.

SHIELDS FERRY - update 6.30am

The ferry service is not running at all this week while essential maintenance work is carried out on South Shields ferry landing.

A replacement bus service will run in place of the ferry, every 30 minutes, from both sides of the river.

Bus departure times from South Shields are not the same as the usual ferry timetable.

The replacement bus timetable, maps of the ferry landings, location of bus stops and information for cyclists can also be found at www.nexus.org.uk/ferry/timetable.

Normal service is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 4.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT- update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.

RAIL -update 6.30am

There are no reports of delays.

BUSES -update 6.30am

There are no reports of any delays.