North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Here is the latest from around the region.

WEATHER - last update 7am

Early rain soon clearing most parts in the morning.

Showers following, occasionally heavy with a low risk of thunder.

However, there will also be some bright or sunny interludes, although these tending to be rather brief. Breezy but mild. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight will see showers become more isolated.

Staying largely cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain returning from the north and west through the early hours.

Minimum temperature 4 °C.

TRAFFIC - last update 7am

There are no reports of any delays on the roads as yet.

TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 7am

There are delays on the Tyne and Metro after a train was withdrawn.

This has caused delays of up to 20 minutes to trains at South Shields station.

BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 7am

There are no reported delays to any bus services.

RAIL SERVICES - last update 7am

There are no reported delays.

NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 7am

There seems to be no issues with flights from Newcastle International Airport.

DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 7am

There are no reported delays to flights.