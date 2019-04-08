North East traffic and travel LIVE: What you need to know

Good morning, here is the latest traffic and travel news from across the region.
TRAFFIC - last update 6.30am
No problems on the roads so far this morning.
TYNE AND WEAR METRO - last update 6.30am
There are no reports of any delays..
BUSES -STAGECOACH, GO NORTH EAST, ARRIVA NORTH EAST - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays to any bus services.
SHIELDS FERRY- last update 6.40am
The service is running to timetable.
RAIL SERVICES - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays.
NEWCASTLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays to flights.
DURHAM TEES VALLEY AIRPORT - last update 6.30am
There are no reported delays to flights.