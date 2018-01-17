North East warned to brace itself for snow, ice and gale force winds

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for the North East, with more snow set to fall in the area.

Snow fell overnight on Tuesday, with more forecast for today, as well as possible gale force winds.

The public are being warned they may face delays on the roads while there is the chance that power could be cut in certain areas.

In a statement the Met Office said: "Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds.

"There is likely to be an increase in snowfall amounts this evening, especially for parts of southern Scotland and Northern Ireland for which a separate Amber warning will be in force.

"A gradual improvement is likely on Wednesday for most areas.

"Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations.

"There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected."