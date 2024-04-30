North Tyneside Council pays out staggering £65K in data breach claims amid ‘worrying’ rise in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Tyneside Borough Council has paid out an eye-watering £65K in compensation for data breach claims since 2021 amid a ‘worrying’ rise in both cyber and non-cyber security attacks across the UK.

It is the second highest amount paid out of all UK Metropolitan District Councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation by DataBreachClaims.org.uk has revealed a stark increase both in terms of human error and cyber-attacks across UK councils.

National World

Data Breach expert at DBC, Eleanor Coleman says: “This rise in UK local government data breaches is worrying and we hope that organisations are ensuring that they have sufficient security in place to protect people’s personal information.”

Councils are expected to collect, store, use, share and dispose of personal information or data about individuals, in line with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act (DPA).

According to the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office), cyber attacks on local authority systems have increased by a staggering 24% between 2022 and 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal data breaches reported by Local Governments, it confirms, have skyrocketed by 58% in the same time period.

Security breaches have the potential to put thousands of people’s personal details at risk, potentially harming victims psychologically as well as financially.

Data obtained through a series of Freedom of Information Requests to every UK Council reveals that North Tyneside reported the second highest compensation figures out of any UK Metropolitan District Council.

The Local Authority came behind Coventry Council, which reported a pay out of £92K. The third highest Metropolitan Council figures were from Sefton Council which paid £40K.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the 36 UK Metropolitan District Councils, 75% responded within the deadline.

North Tyneside Council confirmed a total of 572 data breach incidents since 2021 with figures increasing year on year.

Between 2021/22, the council recorded 168 incidents, as well as 173 the following year.

So far, between 2023-March 2024, some 231 data breach incidents have been logged already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It must be said that the majority of these are likely to be for relatively minor issues such as, emails being sent to the wrong recipient or incorrect disposal of paperwork.

Personal data breaches are defined as “any breach of security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to, personal data.”

DataBreachClaims.org.uk also asked the council how many cyber attacks it has had within the same time period.

North Tyneside Council confirmed it has not had any cyber data breaches in the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Authority did however, confirm it has paid out a staggering total of £65,340.40 in compensation for data breach claims since 2021.

Between 2021/22, it paid out £11,097.40. This is followed by a further £54,243 in 2022/23.

Victims of a breach may be able to claim compensation providing a certain set of criteria is met.

Expert Eleanor Coleman says: “We have noticed an increase in data breaches generally over the last year, both in terms of human error and cyber-attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that this is worrying and hope that organisations are ensuring that they have sufficient security in place to protect people’s personal information.

“In terms of compensation, this is dependent upon what has happened, the information which has been subject to the data breach and the distress it has caused. A lot of cases can be settled without the need to issue Court proceedings, but if this is necessary, then we would advise clients accordingly.”

DataBreachClaims.org.uk has a team of experts on hand to offer free guidance and advice for anyone with concerns following a data breach.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad