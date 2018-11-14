Number of people in South Tyneside claiming out of work benefits rises by 100 in a month

The number of people in South Tyneside claiming out of work benefits rose by more than 100 last month.

Government figures show that 4,760 people in the borough claimed the benefit last month, a rise of exactly 145 on September.

The figure is 770 higher than the 3,990 who claimed the benefit in October 2017.

The Government says that unemployment in the North East has been halved in the past eight years.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP said: “Our Northern Powerhouse strategy puts creating more jobs and developing education at its core.

"Unemployment in the North East is down almost 56% since 2010, and the Government wants to do even more to boost the prosperity of local families as we leave the European Union.

"Working together with our partners we are continuing to deliver for the people of the North East, and across the North.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey said: “As we celebrate the anniversary of Disability Confident, we can see seismic shifts in opportunities for disabled people, with 973,000 more in work since 2013.

“That’s empowering hundreds of thousands more disabled people with new career opportunities, and creating a brighter future.

“Since 2010, employment has risen and unemployment has fallen in every single region of the UK.

"And with an average of 1,000 people moving into work each and every day, and three quarters of all new jobs in permanent, full time and high skilled roles, this shows our welfare reforms are working and delivering for people across the country.”

Employment Minister Alok Sharma said: “Once again, the benefits of a strong jobs market are paying off, with the eighth month of real-terms wage growth for UK workers and the highest regular pay growth in almost a decade.

“With more people now in work than ever before and unemployment almost halving since 2010, we are delivering an economy that gives people the opportunity of a better future.

“And it’s worth noting that of the over 3.3 million jobs created in the British economy since 2010, three quarters are permanent, full time and in higher level occupations.”