Nursing Sister backs Best of Health Awards

A nursing sister from South Tyneside has lent her support to this year’s Best of Health Awards.

Maria Purdy, a district nursing sister with South Tyneside Foundation Trust, has praised the Gazette and Sunderland Echo’s Best of Health Awards for the way they recognise the commitment of health professionals.

Maria said: “As a district nurse for the last 29 years I have always felt very privileged to be invited into a patients home and develop good relationships with them and their families.

“The most rewarding part of my job is working in collaboration with colleagues to ensure that patients’ preferred place of care is achieved.

“The Best Health Awards are important in recognising the commitment of health professionals and acknowledging the valuable contribution community nurses make to the ongoing changing needs of community nursing.”

The 52-year-old’s role involves the management and nursing care of patients in their own homes and residential care.

It sees her care for patients with a range of complex nursing needs including palliative and end of life care, as well as long term conditions and post-operative care.

A large part of the role also involves supporting patients and their families promoting self-care and maintaining their independence.

She works in a health and social care integrated team, consisting of community nurses, matrons, social workers, and occupational and physiotherapists as well as the wider team of Macmillan nurses and the palliative out of hours and acute intermediate care team.

Maria is an example of the people working in South Tyneside’s health profession and you can put them in the running for honours by nominating them for a Best of Health Award.

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES.

l GP Practice of the Year.

l Hospital Doctor of the Year.

l Nurse of the Year.

l Community Nurse of the Year.

l Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

l Optometrist of the Year.

l Therapist of the Year.

l Care worker of the Year.

l Dental Nurse of the Year.

l Midwife of the Year.

l Pharmacist of the Year.

l Team of the Year.

l Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

l Long term Achievement.