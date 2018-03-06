British Pie Week 2018: North East chooses its favourite flavour

We've been asking you to vote for your favourite filling as British Pie Week gets underway.

More than 100 of you have voted in our online poll so far - and there's still time to have your say below.

Research carried out across the region has found that two-thirds of families in the North East favour the humble steak pie over any other filling. And so far, steak is winning in our online poll too.



The perfect accompaniment to any pie? Mash is one of your favourites - and 35% of you want to keep it classic with butter and cheese. Forty-three per cent of you would prefer chips.

But a quarter of you said a pie isn't a pie unless it has gravy with it.

Click here to vote in our pie poll to tell us your favourite type of pie - and the best filling!



The online survey was conducted on behalf of Vintage Inns.

Rachel Westwood, marketing manager of Vintage Inns, said: “It’s great to find out that the people in the North East are still opting for great British dishes such as the traditional pie.

All of our pubs hold ‘Pie Wednesday’ every Wednesday and serve a selection of six pies including the local favourite, steak.”