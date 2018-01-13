North East folk 'more likely to put heating up for pets and visitors than for partners and children'

Thrifty North East folk are more likely to put the heating up for their pets and visitors than they are for partners or children, a survey has found.

Just four in ten in the North East will crank up the thermostat for visiting parents or friends, compared to one third who would do the same for the family members they share their home with.

It's not just humans who get a warm welcome, though. One in five 18-24 year olds in the North East admitted they are more likely to ensure the comfort and warmth of an animal over a human by giving heating priority to their pets.

The findings came from a survey of 2,000 people in the North East by CORGI HomePlan.

The study also found women are more likely to go the extra mile for house guests, with almost half (48%) saying they’d prioritise visitors when it came to central heating, compared to 36% of men.

Those aged between 35-44, are the most likely to want to look after their parents when they visit and ensure they are warm enough, with 57% saying that’s their top priority.

For those aged 25-34, it is grandparents who receive the most special treatment (35%).

Most people (73%) said they wanted their guests to be comfortable - one in four admitted they only put the heating up to stop guests moaning to others afterwards.

For more senior people, aged over 55, the most common motivating factor in making a guest feel toasty is to ensure that the person comes back again soon.

Other ways we make people feel comfortable in cold weather were also revealed in the survey - which showed men are a lot more attentive to their partners than women when it comes to providing the little extras.

More men revealed they make their partner an early morning cuppa than women (39% v 33%); heat the car for their other halves (23% v 16%) and slip a hot water bottle between the covers on a cold night (16%t v 13%).

Peter Southcott, chief executive of CORGI HomePlan, says: “A warm house equals a warm welcome - that is clear from the findings of our research. Turning up the heating is the equivalent of rolling out the red carpet.

“No one wants to have to wear an extra layer when visiting a friend or relative. These are the impressions that last - how well we treat a guest is a real reflection on ourselves.”